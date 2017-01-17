live

Live video Asia: Opportunities for brands in 2017
Jan 17, 2017
Jonathan Rudd

Live video Asia: Opportunities for brands in 2017

Usage of live-video platforms is growing dramatically, and has some special traits in Asia. How can brands get involved?

'Play Melbourne Live' experiments with using Periscope for destination marketing
Jan 14, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

'Play Melbourne Live' experiments with using Periscope for destination marketing

AUSTRALIA - In a two-month campaign leading up to the Australian Open tennis tournament, Tourism Victoria and Clemenger BBDO are using a Periscope-enabled ball and game-play mechanisms to lure tourists to Melbourne.

Corneliani's first fully-owned store in China launched by Proximity Live and APAX
Apr 29, 2013
Staff

Corneliani's first fully-owned store in China launched by Proximity Live and APAX

SHANGHAI - BBDO's Proximity Live and APAX have been appointed by luxury menswear brand Corneliani to manage communications work.

Branded reappoints Fulford PR for Music Matters event
May 16, 2012
Racheal Lee

Branded reappoints Fulford PR for Music Matters event

SINGAPORE - Branded has reappointed Fulford PR as the PR agency of record for Digital and Music Matters and Music Matters Live showcase, to handle the trio of events in the 2012 installment.

FremantleMedia Enterprises adds to live experiences team
Mar 22, 2012
Staff Reporters

FremantleMedia Enterprises adds to live experiences team

ASIA-PACIFIC - FremantleMedia Enterprises (FME) has named Margee Brown as creative development director of its Asia-Pacific Live Experiences team, which creates live events surrounding successful TV properties.

