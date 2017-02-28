Jonathan Rudd

Scoping your agencies to win in the digital economy
Analysis
Feb 28, 2017
Jonathan Rudd

Scoping your agencies to win in the digital economy

Too often, agencies are briefed based on last year's brief. Carat's Jonathan Rudd provides five recommendations for getting out of that rut.

Live video Asia: Opportunities for brands in 2017
Analysis
Jan 17, 2017
Jonathan Rudd

Live video Asia: Opportunities for brands in 2017

Usage of live-video platforms is growing dramatically, and has some special traits in Asia. How can brands get involved?

Is mobile video killing the importance of sound?
Digital
Jul 19, 2016
Jonathan Rudd

Is mobile video killing the importance of sound?

Like 'video killed the radio star', is mobile video killing the starring role for music in advertising?

Snapchat marketing in Asia: What you need to know
Digital
May 30, 2016
Jonathan Rudd

Snapchat marketing in Asia: What you need to know

You shouldn't get too excited about Snapchat, because it's not offering ad products in Asia yet (except Australia), but you should get ready because it might be a factor sooner than you think, writes Carat's Jonathan Rudd.

WhatsApp and Line: 1 billion users or $1 billion?
Digital
Feb 16, 2016
Jonathan Rudd

What Whatsapp and Line's numbers mean for marketers.

What Whatsapp and Line’s numbers mean for marketers.

