Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO
He replaces Nicky Lim, who leaves after a six-year stint at the network.
Jul 18, 2018
Havas restructures Singapore leadership
Changes include newly-created chairperson role and creative head departure.
Jul 11, 2018
Ogilvy Singapore announces new creative leads
New joint chiefs promoted to help diversify agency's creative capabilities.
Jun 7, 2011
OMD China inks media deal with Parker
SHANGHAI - OMD China has sealed the media account for renowned century-old pen manufacturer Parker.
Dec 7, 2010
Carlsberg gears up to the New Year with a pimped out party
SINGAPORE - Carlsberg is gearing up to throw a 'pimped-out party' for seven winners and five of their lucky friends at its Siloso Beach New Year’s Eve Party.
