23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

He replaces Nicky Lim, who leaves after a six-year stint at the network.

Jul 18, 2018
Jul 18, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Havas restructures Singapore leadership

Changes include newly-created chairperson role and creative head departure.

Jul 11, 2018
Jul 11, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Ogilvy Singapore announces new creative leads

New joint chiefs promoted to help diversify agency's creative capabilities.

Jun 7, 2011
Jun 7, 2011
Benjamin Li

OMD China inks media deal with Parker

SHANGHAI - OMD China has sealed the media account for renowned century-old pen manufacturer Parker.

Dec 7, 2010
Dec 7, 2010
Staff Reporters

Carlsberg gears up to the New Year with a pimped out party

SINGAPORE - Carlsberg is gearing up to throw a 'pimped-out party' for seven winners and five of their lucky friends at its Siloso Beach New Year’s Eve Party.

