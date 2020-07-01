Search
libresse
1 day ago
Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash
Users on social media rushed to defend the brand following an incriminating statement from a religious organisation.
Jul 1, 2020
Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in all their emotional complexities
Follow-up to 'Viva la vulva' pushes against shame and silence surrounding women's bodies.
Nov 30, 2018
Libresse tries to educate dudes with 'Men-struation' campaign
A musclebound bro makes the manly argument that guys should know more about women's periods.
Nov 28, 2018
'Viva la vulva' campaign embraces anatomical diversity
Libresse uses vaginal visuals to attack the horrifying growth of genital plastic surgery among young women.
Oct 25, 2017
Blood is normal: Why a new campaign dares to show menstrual blood
A new ad from Bodyform and Libresse in the UK depicts real period blood. The marketer and creative team explain why they decided to break this taboo.
May 24, 2017
Sanitary-pad ad could have been great
Commercial by BBDO Malaysia for Libresse fails to have confidence in its own concept.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins