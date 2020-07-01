libresse

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Users on social media rushed to defend the brand following an incriminating statement from a religious organisation.

Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in all their emotional complexities
Jul 1, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in all their emotional complexities

Follow-up to 'Viva la vulva' pushes against shame and silence surrounding women's bodies.

Libresse tries to educate dudes with 'Men-struation' campaign
Nov 30, 2018
Ad Nut

Libresse tries to educate dudes with 'Men-struation' campaign

A musclebound bro makes the manly argument that guys should know more about women's periods.

'Viva la vulva' campaign embraces anatomical diversity
Nov 28, 2018
Ad Nut

'Viva la vulva' campaign embraces anatomical diversity

Libresse uses vaginal visuals to attack the horrifying growth of genital plastic surgery among young women.

Blood is normal: Why a new campaign dares to show menstrual blood
Oct 25, 2017
Brittaney Kiefer

Blood is normal: Why a new campaign dares to show menstrual blood

A new ad from Bodyform and Libresse in the UK depicts real period blood. The marketer and creative team explain why they decided to break this taboo.

Sanitary-pad ad could have been great
May 24, 2017
Ad Nut

Sanitary-pad ad could have been great

Commercial by BBDO Malaysia for Libresse fails to have confidence in its own concept.

