laurent ezekiel

One year in: WPP's Laurent Ezekiel on 'helping brands build a bridge to the future'
May 11, 2020
Lindsay Stein

One year in: WPP's Laurent Ezekiel on 'helping brands build a bridge to the future'

For his one-year anniversary as the WPP chief marketing and growth officer, Laurent Ezekiel joined Campaign US to talk through what he’s learned and what’s to come for the holding company.

Expect greener ideas from WPP in 2020
Jan 6, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Expect greener ideas from WPP in 2020

Growth and marketing chief Laurent Ezekiel is schooled in sustainability…literally.

WPP poaches Laurent Ezekiel from Publicis to pursue new business
Dec 14, 2018
Gideon Spanier

WPP poaches Laurent Ezekiel from Publicis to pursue new business

Ezekiel becomes holding group's first chief marketing and growth officer.

Connection the key to unlocking APAC commerce
Feb 21, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Connection the key to unlocking APAC commerce

Understanding the complete O2O consumer journey is hugely important as consumers see only one brand wherever they look, say senior DigitasLBi leaders.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia