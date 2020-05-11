Search
laurent ezekiel
May 11, 2020
One year in: WPP's Laurent Ezekiel on 'helping brands build a bridge to the future'
For his one-year anniversary as the WPP chief marketing and growth officer, Laurent Ezekiel joined Campaign US to talk through what he’s learned and what’s to come for the holding company.
Jan 6, 2020
Expect greener ideas from WPP in 2020
Growth and marketing chief Laurent Ezekiel is schooled in sustainability…literally.
Dec 14, 2018
WPP poaches Laurent Ezekiel from Publicis to pursue new business
Ezekiel becomes holding group's first chief marketing and growth officer.
Feb 21, 2018
Connection the key to unlocking APAC commerce
Understanding the complete O2O consumer journey is hugely important as consumers see only one brand wherever they look, say senior DigitasLBi leaders.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins