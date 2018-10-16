language
Found in translation: Australian artists improve on poorly translated government Covid info
INSPIRATION STATION: A group of artists created posters that provide Covid guidance in 26 languages—in response to government info that wasn't translated with proper care.
How Spark helped New Zealand learn Māori by taking photos
CASE STUDY: Partnering with Colenso BBDO and Google, the telco’s innovative mobile app played a big part in spreading the language and building brand equity.
Integral Ad Science expands brand-safety offering to 40 languages
Support now includes Chinese (both simplified and traditional), Japanese, Thai, Korean and Tagalog.
'Various and confused pizzas': Garbled phrases promote translation service
Elan Languages and J Walter Thompson ask would-be English speakers to 'Get it right'.
The nuances of social data analytics in China: Soshio
With millions of conversations happening across multiple platforms, social-media networks are an essential source of information for market research departments and product managers. Michael Smith, CMO and co-founder of Soshio (a social-media analytics provider with focus on the Chinese market) talks about the challenges of analysing social data from sometimes unreliable Chinese netizens.
