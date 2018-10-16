language

Found in translation: Australian artists improve on poorly translated government Covid info
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

INSPIRATION STATION: A group of artists created posters that provide Covid guidance in 26 languages—in response to government info that wasn't translated with proper care.

How Spark helped New Zealand learn Māori by taking photos
Oct 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

CASE STUDY: Partnering with Colenso BBDO and Google, the telco’s innovative mobile app played a big part in spreading the language and building brand equity.

Integral Ad Science expands brand-safety offering to 40 languages
May 10, 2017
Emily Tan

Support now includes Chinese (both simplified and traditional), Japanese, Thai, Korean and Tagalog.

'Various and confused pizzas': Garbled phrases promote translation service
May 2, 2017
Ad Nut

Elan Languages and J Walter Thompson ask would-be English speakers to 'Get it right'.

The nuances of social data analytics in China: Soshio
Apr 24, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

With millions of conversations happening across multiple platforms, social-media networks are an essential source of information for market research departments and product managers. Michael Smith, CMO and co-founder of Soshio (a social-media analytics provider with focus on the Chinese market) talks about the challenges of analysing social data from sometimes unreliable Chinese netizens.

