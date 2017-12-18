land rover

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Car maker is creating a bespoke marketing model in which Accenture Interactive and Spark44 join forces.

Dentsu in pole position to win Jaguar Land Rover's $500 million global media account
Dec 18, 2017
Gideon Spanier

WPP’s Mindshare has held the account for 17 years.

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review
Feb 15, 2017
Omar Oakes

Review, expected to take six months, begins as brand resumes online advertising.

Scary movies: Volvo, Land Rover terrorise with demo videos
Nov 30, 2016
Ad Nut

Sophisticated vehicles, and viewers' nerves, get put to the test.

Photos: Land Rovers on a world-record seesaw
Nov 14, 2016

A promotion in Shanghai set an official record and attracted 23 million streaming views.

Land Rover hopes drivers will download app to share 'Undiscovered' Singapore
Jul 30, 2015
Matthew Miller

SINGAPORE - Through Y&R Singapore, Land Rover is launching an app that people can use to share and explore little-known 'everyday adventures' in Singapore. But will they?

