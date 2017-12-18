Search
land rover
1 day ago
Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44
Car maker is creating a bespoke marketing model in which Accenture Interactive and Spark44 join forces.
Dec 18, 2017
Dentsu in pole position to win Jaguar Land Rover's $500 million global media account
WPP’s Mindshare has held the account for 17 years.
Feb 15, 2017
Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review
Review, expected to take six months, begins as brand resumes online advertising.
Nov 30, 2016
Scary movies: Volvo, Land Rover terrorise with demo videos
Sophisticated vehicles, and viewers' nerves, get put to the test.
Nov 14, 2016
Photos: Land Rovers on a world-record seesaw
A promotion in Shanghai set an official record and attracted 23 million streaming views.
Jul 30, 2015
Land Rover hopes drivers will download app to share 'Undiscovered' Singapore
SINGAPORE - Through Y&R Singapore, Land Rover is launching an app that people can use to share and explore little-known 'everyday adventures' in Singapore. But will they?
