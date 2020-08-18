lagardere sports highlight

Search
Aug 18, 2020
Emerging from Covid-19: 5 reasons to be optimistic about the sports industry
Adrian Staiti, APAC President of sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE challenges the cautious outlook for the sports industry and suggests how a better normal will flourish once markets come out of the pandemic.
Aug 4, 2020
SPORTFIVE and Supponor extend partnership
Global sports business agency SPORTFIVE and global leader in virtual advertising technology and solutions for live broadcast sports Supponor have agreed to extend their cooperation – which has been in place since 2017 – by a further three years.
