Hakuhodo acquires stake in UK digital transformation consultancy
The Japanese holding company has the option to increase its 25% equity stake in Public Digital to a majority interest in the future.
Hakuhodo makes acquisitions in the US and Philippines
Hakuhodo DY Holdings acquires Kepler via Kyu in the US, and establishes a presence for Hakuhodo in the Philippines with a local independent agency.
Hakuhodo consulting unit dreams of changing the big agency model
Teko wants to use Hakuhodo's creative capital to develop business ventures with clients.
Updated: Hakuhodo DY invests in Ideo to build innovative capabilities
TOKYO – Hakuhodo DY Holdings' international operating division kyu has bought a 30 per cent equity stake in Ideo, one of the world’s most respected design firms.
The woman charged with taking Hakuhodo to the world
TOKYO - Ayami Nakao, recently appointed as a Hakuhodo corporate officer (the first time a woman has taken such a role at Japan’s oldest advertising agency), speaks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about raising the agency's stature internationally.
Hakuhodo acquires Canadian creative agency Sid Lee
TOKYO - Hakuhodo DY Holdings’ kyu has acquired Sid Lee International, a Montreal-based creative agency, as part of its international expansion plan.
