Hakuhodo acquires stake in UK digital transformation consultancy
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The Japanese holding company has the option to increase its 25% equity stake in Public Digital to a majority interest in the future.

Hakuhodo makes acquisitions in the US and Philippines
Apr 6, 2018
David Blecken

Hakuhodo DY Holdings acquires Kepler via Kyu in the US, and establishes a presence for Hakuhodo in the Philippines with a local independent agency.

Hakuhodo consulting unit dreams of changing the big agency model
Nov 23, 2017
David Blecken

Teko wants to use Hakuhodo's creative capital to develop business ventures with clients.

Updated: Hakuhodo DY invests in Ideo to build innovative capabilities
Feb 10, 2016
David Blecken

TOKYO – Hakuhodo DY Holdings' international operating division kyu has bought a 30 per cent equity stake in Ideo, one of the world’s most respected design firms.

The woman charged with taking Hakuhodo to the world
Jul 24, 2015
David Blecken

TOKYO - Ayami Nakao, recently appointed as a Hakuhodo corporate officer (the first time a woman has taken such a role at Japan’s oldest advertising agency), speaks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about raising the agency's stature internationally.

Hakuhodo acquires Canadian creative agency Sid Lee
Jul 7, 2015
David Blecken

TOKYO - Hakuhodo DY Holdings’ kyu has acquired Sid Lee International, a Montreal-based creative agency, as part of its international expansion plan.

