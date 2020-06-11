kuaishou

Google takes down short video app Zynn amid plagiarism accusation
Jun 11, 2020
Carol Huang

It has been a dramatic month for Kuaishou's international version, Zynn, which enjoyed launch buzz and gained not only users but also brand attention, only to get taken down by Google.

This Thai ad takes you on a journey, and you will have questions
Jun 10, 2020
Ad Nut

The commercial is by Saatchi & Saatchi Thailand, and you should watch it without knowing more than that.

Kuaishou imitates competitor's video campaign
Jun 10, 2020
Carol Huang

The short-video site mimics an earlier and successful campaign by Bilibili as the platforms vie for attention in advance of the June 18 sales event.

Dentsu Aegis Media partners with Bilibili, Zhihu, Red and Kuaishou
Jun 3, 2020
Carol Huang

Company says its partnerships will help it target specific audiences and unlock the power of younger demographics in China.

JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion
May 28, 2020
Carol Huang

E-commerce platforms gear up for the June promotion period in hopes of rebooting the economy.

Online short-video platform touches Chinese hearts with a long TV ad
Jan 9, 2020
Ad Nut

Kuaishou made an impression with the longest ad ever played following the CCTV news.

