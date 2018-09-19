knorr

Unilever's Knorr celebrates ‘eativists’ in global campaign by IPG agencies
1 day ago
Brittaney Kiefer

MullenLowe-created ad campaign is supported by work from R/GA, MullenLowe Salt, Golin and ITB.

The actors in this scene didn't see the Knorr ad, but viewers will
Sep 19, 2018
Matthew Miller

Unilever, PHD Hong Kong and Mirriad are touting an in-video ad insertion campaign on the MyTV Super service. We asked for details on how it works.

Unilever's Knorr mascots educate kids on stranger danger
Mar 13, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Following a call for action after a tragedy, Unilever worked with MullenLowe Rauf to create a socially responsible message that filled a knowledge gap many parents failed to address.

SapientNitro added to Unilever's digital roster in China
May 25, 2010
Anita Davis

SHANGHAI - SapientNitro has been added to Unilever's digital agency roster in China, charged with managing the digital aspects of Knorr's KCP chicken powder across China.

