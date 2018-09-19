Search
knorr
1 day ago
Unilever's Knorr celebrates ‘eativists’ in global campaign by IPG agencies
MullenLowe-created ad campaign is supported by work from R/GA, MullenLowe Salt, Golin and ITB.
Sep 19, 2018
The actors in this scene didn't see the Knorr ad, but viewers will
Unilever, PHD Hong Kong and Mirriad are touting an in-video ad insertion campaign on the MyTV Super service. We asked for details on how it works.
Mar 13, 2018
Unilever's Knorr mascots educate kids on stranger danger
Following a call for action after a tragedy, Unilever worked with MullenLowe Rauf to create a socially responsible message that filled a knowledge gap many parents failed to address.
May 25, 2010
SapientNitro added to Unilever's digital roster in China
SHANGHAI - SapientNitro has been added to Unilever's digital agency roster in China, charged with managing the digital aspects of Knorr's KCP chicken powder across China.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins