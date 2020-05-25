kitkat
KitKat offers a sweet treat for Malaysia: An all-star singalong
#RayaBersama music video features SonaOne, MK K-Clique, Naim Daniel, Sweet Qismina and Empty Page.
Fish curry KitKat? Gimme a break...
Product innovation or publicity stunt? Let your taste buds decide...
Bear Brand on the up; and why Vietnam favours KitKats
The reigning names in food categories across Asia held onto their spots in 2019. But there is interesting movement further down the chart, and between markets.
Apathy reigns in Asia over Nestle's saga and social media mess
Thanks to Facebook and other social media channels, Nestle has in recent weeks had to deal with an enormous public relations mess, the source of which lay deep in the Indonesian rainforest. But as international condemnation grows, why has the region stayed silent?
Why aren't more brands wrapped up in marketing's most obvious medium?
Speaking at this year's Asian Marketing Effectiveness Festival, Adam Morgan, founder of eatbigfish, expressed incredulity at the fact that he has never once seen a client place packaging on the media plan.
Social media blunder: Nestle censorship fuels firestorm on Twitter and Facebook
It is perhaps the most powerful, albeit peculiar, case yet to illustrate the influence of social media: angry consumers hijacked NestlÃ©'s Facebook page and posted attack messages that forced the brand to make an extraordinary about-turn.
