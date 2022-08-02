kingdom digital

Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital
Aug 2, 2022
The deal will strengthen the Japanese network's capabilities in Malaysia’s digital advertising market, and the two firms will also target southeast Asia with their digital advertising solutions.

