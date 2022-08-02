Search
kingdom digital
Aug 2, 2022
Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital
The deal will strengthen the Japanese network's capabilities in Malaysia’s digital advertising market, and the two firms will also target southeast Asia with their digital advertising solutions.
Nov 2, 2017
Psoriasis should not make people pariahs: Novartis campaign
A Novartis campaign for Malaysia tries to create a movement for acceptance.
Mar 16, 2016
Maxis appoints two new agencies to creative roster, leaves Ogilvy
KUALA LUMPUR - Maxis Malaysia has selected IPG Mediabrands-owned content arm Ensemble and Kingdom Digital as its creative brand and digital agencies, respectively, following a pitch announced in January this year.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins