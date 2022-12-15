kent wertime
Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Reitermann and Kent Wertime sit down with Campaign Asia-Pacific to ponder the future of creativity in a sales-driven environment; the effects of tech layoffs for the agency world; and the unavoidable embrace of sustainability consulting.
It's 2018. Stop talking about 'emerging markets'
Ogilvy's APAC Co-CEO argues the world's fastest-growing economies deserve more respect and will command more attention.
Ogilvy Japan's leadership in flux
President Todd Krugman is leaving Ogilvy Japan; APAC Co-CEO Kent Wertime steps-in
What Ogilvy’s ‘V12’ means for Japan
In this Q&A, Kent Wertime, former president of Ogilvy Japan and now co-CEO of Asia-Pacific, interprets a recent report on new global growth markets from a local perspective.
Ogilvy's new co-CEOs: No plan to split APAC region
HONG KONG - Despite the geographic split announced by outgoing Ogilvy Asia-Pacific CEO Paul Heath, the two new co-CEOs, Kent Wertime and Chris Reitermann, have no intention of dividing the region between them.
Ogilvy appoints co-CEOs in APAC as Paul Heath heads for NYC
HONG KONG - Paul Heath, CEO and chairman of Ogilvy & Mather Asia-Pacific, will move to a global role in New York this summer, and the network is appointing co-CEOs to fill his shoes in the region.
