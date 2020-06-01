ken mandel
Grab to add plum position to its advertiser offering
With a premium top-of-the-app position set to reach millions every day, Grab Ads is enhancing its full-funnel offering, according to regional head Ken Mandel, a speaker at this week's Campaign Connect virtual conference.
Grab hires Ken Mandel for advertising role
Former Publicis Media innovation head joins the Southeast Asia transport-services company.
Ken Mandel departs Publicis Media
Navaneeta Das will take over the company's ecommerce-focused unit, which Mandel had run since early last year.
Publicis Commerce launches in APAC
Ken Mandel to lead new unit.
Ken Mandel joins SMG in global client role
SINGAPORE - Starcom Mediavest Group has hired former Hootsuite and Salesforce.com executive Ken Mandel as APAC president of its Global Client Network practice.
Campaign Innovate: Deadline extended, Ken Mandel joins as judge
ASIA-PACIFIC - Due to popular demand, Campaign Innovate, the competition that aims to get the best startups in front of the brands that need them most, has now extended its submission deadline to September 19.
