jon cook
VMLY&R boss Jon Cook opens up on DE&I
The global CEO of the WPP network was challenged to a public conversation by the agency’s Walter T. Geer, executive creative director of experience design.
Jon Cook: ‘I was scared we would mess up an iconic Y&R or VML’
Nearly a year after the merger, VMLY&R’s chief executive reflects on progress so far, on comparing notes with Wunderman Thompson and on applying lessons from China.
WPP merges Y&R and VML under Jon Cook
VML global chief executive Jon Cook has been handed the same role at the new agency being created by WPP through the merger of Y&R and VML.
VML CEO Jon Cook on acquisitions in China
CHINA - VML’s acquisition of Chinese social media agency Teein makes China the agency’s second largest market, a significant milestone for a company founded in the heartland of the US.
VML aims to tap increased demand for digital strategy in Japan
TOKYO – VML, US-based digital agency under WPP, has announced the opening of its first office in Japan, a market that remains challenging for foreign agencies despite increased demand in the digital space.
INTERVIEW: CEO Jon Cook on VML’s global expansion
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE – Having launched a full-service agency within the Y&R Group in Australia, CEO and President Jon Cook explains VML’s expansion strategy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins