jon cook

VMLY&R boss Jon Cook opens up on DE&I
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

VMLY&R boss Jon Cook opens up on DE&I

The global CEO of the WPP network was challenged to a public conversation by the agency’s Walter T. Geer, executive creative director of experience design.

Jon Cook: ‘I was scared we would mess up an iconic Y&R or VML’
Jul 23, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Jon Cook: ‘I was scared we would mess up an iconic Y&R or VML’

Nearly a year after the merger, VMLY&R’s chief executive reflects on progress so far, on comparing notes with Wunderman Thompson and on applying lessons from China.

WPP merges Y&R and VML under Jon Cook
Sep 26, 2018
Daniel Farey-Jones

WPP merges Y&R and VML under Jon Cook

VML global chief executive Jon Cook has been handed the same role at the new agency being created by WPP through the merger of Y&R and VML.

VML CEO Jon Cook on acquisitions in China
Oct 17, 2014
Byravee Iyer

VML CEO Jon Cook on acquisitions in China

CHINA - VML’s acquisition of Chinese social media agency Teein makes China the agency’s second largest market, a significant milestone for a company founded in the heartland of the US.

VML aims to tap increased demand for digital strategy in Japan
Mar 14, 2013
Sophie Chen

VML aims to tap increased demand for digital strategy in Japan

TOKYO – VML, US-based digital agency under WPP, has announced the opening of its first office in Japan, a market that remains challenging for foreign agencies despite increased demand in the digital space.

INTERVIEW: CEO Jon Cook on VML’s global expansion
Feb 27, 2012
Magz Osborne

INTERVIEW: CEO Jon Cook on VML’s global expansion

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE – Having launched a full-service agency within the Y&R Group in Australia, CEO and President Jon Cook explains VML’s expansion strategy.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

2 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

4 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

6 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

7 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

8 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

9 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

10 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers