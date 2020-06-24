jj

Purpose vs opportunism: The challenge for 'fairness' brands belatedly discovering their souls
Jun 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Exiting the contentious whitening-cream market shows how personal care brands struggle to deal with a muddle of profits, prejudice and purpose.

High-profile marketer Richa Goswami leaves J&J
Apr 13, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

The member of Campaign's Power List and nominee for WFA's global marketer of the year, is moving on from the consumer health brand company.

Johnson & Johnson scraps CMO role as part of shake-up
Jun 22, 2019
Sara Spary

Alison Lewis will leave business.

J&J preaches what it practices on holistic health
Oct 10, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Ex-marketer leads opening of Human Performance Institute in Asia, with aim to help stressed-out workforces.

Perspectives from ad:tech Tokyo International 2016
Aug 24, 2016
David Blecken

The myths of Japanese exceptionalism and Southeast Asian rewards, lack of flexibility and innovation, and thinking beyond advertising were among the themes discussed at Sophia University on 23 August. Here are some thoughts that stuck.

