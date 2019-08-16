jcdecaux

DOOH development accelerates in Singapore and Hong Kong with key partnerships
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Stellar Ace and Near team up for omni-channel retargeting in Singapore, while VIOOH extends programmatic inventory in Hong Kong with JCDecaux Cityscape.

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Aug 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.

Cathay CMO knew this ad would
Jun 13, 2019
Olivia Parker

Speaking exclusively at CampaignComms yesterday, Ed Bell revealed what really happened when the ban of the airline's ad featuring a gay couple sparked controversy in Hong Kong and around the world.

Come on brands, throw your weight around
May 21, 2019
Matthew Miller

Cathay Pacific's rejected same-sex ad shows that promoting inclusivity and equality is not just about statements and policies. Or ads. Sometimes it's about pushing those who need a push.

HK MTR, JCDecaux announce 'BOB' winners
May 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

Grey and Mindshare, Carat and The Right Side, and Initiative and I Love Fantasy Design were among the winning duos at the MTR and JCDecaux Transport's Best of the Best Awards.

Havas partners with JCDecaux and Facebook to profile female innovators
Mar 8, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Media owners have donated sites in London and New York, and digital and print space.

