DOOH development accelerates in Singapore and Hong Kong with key partnerships
Stellar Ace and Near team up for omni-channel retargeting in Singapore, while VIOOH extends programmatic inventory in Hong Kong with JCDecaux Cityscape.
Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.
Cathay CMO knew this ad would "stir hornet's nest"
Speaking exclusively at CampaignComms yesterday, Ed Bell revealed what really happened when the ban of the airline's ad featuring a gay couple sparked controversy in Hong Kong and around the world.
Come on brands, throw your weight around
Cathay Pacific's rejected same-sex ad shows that promoting inclusivity and equality is not just about statements and policies. Or ads. Sometimes it's about pushing those who need a push.
HK MTR, JCDecaux announce 'BOB' winners
Grey and Mindshare, Carat and The Right Side, and Initiative and I Love Fantasy Design were among the winning duos at the MTR and JCDecaux Transport's Best of the Best Awards.
Havas partners with JCDecaux and Facebook to profile female innovators
Media owners have donated sites in London and New York, and digital and print space.
