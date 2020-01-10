invnt
Why brands should leverage experiential more aggressively in 2020
Experiences are no more just a touchpoint in a campaign journey—they’re the climax.
How creative festivals can connect with 'Gen C'
Reflecting on Spikes Asia, the ECD of INVNT identified how the festival connected with a new group of consumers, or what he likes to call 'Gen C'.
INVNT adds producers in Sydney
Agency adds talent from Imagination and Rizer.
INVNT is rapidly expanding in APAC
The 'live brand storytelling' agency is making waves within 18 months of its APAC launch.
INVNT names new ECD
The new hire will be responsible for leading the creative output of campaigns for the agency’s APAC clients.
EMA winners: Best Corporate Event
"An X-shaped lighting installation was lowered to create individual stages to ensure a unified atmosphere."
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins