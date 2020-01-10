invnt

Why brands should leverage experiential more aggressively in 2020
Jan 10, 2020
Stephen Horsley

Why brands should leverage experiential more aggressively in 2020

Experiences are no more just a touchpoint in a campaign journey—they’re the climax.

How creative festivals can connect with 'Gen C'
Sep 30, 2019
Adam Harriden

How creative festivals can connect with 'Gen C'

Reflecting on Spikes Asia, the ECD of INVNT identified how the festival connected with a new group of consumers, or what he likes to call 'Gen C'.

INVNT adds producers in Sydney
Apr 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

INVNT adds producers in Sydney

Agency adds talent from Imagination and Rizer.

INVNT is rapidly expanding in APAC
Apr 18, 2019
Megan Gell

INVNT is rapidly expanding in APAC

The 'live brand storytelling' agency is making waves within 18 months of its APAC launch.

INVNT names new ECD
Mar 29, 2019
Staff Writer

INVNT names new ECD

The new hire will be responsible for leading the creative output of campaigns for the agency’s APAC clients.

EMA winners: Best Corporate Event
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

EMA winners: Best Corporate Event

"An X-shaped lighting installation was lowered to create individual stages to ensure a unified atmosphere."

