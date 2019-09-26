interview
The fight against rising mobile and CTV ad fraud
Roy Rosenfeld, DoubleVerify’s SVP of Product, on how the DV Fraud Lab helps companies detect, fix and prevent ad fraud.
How Tiffany’s China strategy combats economic turbulence
A chat with the company's CEO Alessandro Bogliolo on Tiffany's upcoming Shanghai exhibition, the trade war, and the brand’s overall strategies in China.
How does Tencent continually connect with China’s ever-changing consumer?
Tencent’s Kiki Fan sat down with Campaign Asia in Cannes Lions to discuss how the launch of the 2019 China True-Luxury Playbook is helping the company evolve alongside the digital consumer
Diversity in media matters. Here’s why.
Edelman gathers media, brand and agency leaders to talk about diversity at WLC 2019
What is equality? Four company leaders answer.
WLC interviews: Equality is more about numbers, it is also about building a long-lasting culture
Campaign X Publicis: What is diversity?
WLC interviews: Diversity isn’t about ticking boxes off a checklist but taking a humanistic perspective.
