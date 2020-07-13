Search
interpublic
Jul 13, 2020
Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns
Credit Suisse report says industry will grow by 1% after pandemic.
Apr 14, 2020
Holding company revenue rankings: 2019
MEMBERS ONLY: Following our Agency Report Card feature for 2019, we present R3's ranking of holding companies by full-year APAC revenue.
Mar 27, 2020
IPG withdraws 2020 financial target amid coronavirus crisis
"Visibility into marketing and media spend is extremely challenging" says CEO Michael Roth.
Mar 10, 2020
Holding company stocks hammered
Losses range from 6% to nearly 10% in Monday trading.
Feb 13, 2020
IPG leads charge in holding company organic revenue for 2019
McCann, FCB and MullenLowe Group all helped the strong growth, but APAC revenues slid 3%.
Feb 4, 2020
Amazon is 'biggest advertiser on Earth' as ad spend hits $11bn
Ecommerce giant accounts for nearly 2% of global ad expenditure.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins