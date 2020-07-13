interpublic

Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns
Jul 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

Credit Suisse report says industry will grow by 1% after pandemic.

Holding company revenue rankings: 2019
Apr 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

MEMBERS ONLY: Following our Agency Report Card feature for 2019, we present R3's ranking of holding companies by full-year APAC revenue.

IPG withdraws 2020 financial target amid coronavirus crisis
Mar 27, 2020
Oliver McAteer

"Visibility into marketing and media spend is extremely challenging" says CEO Michael Roth.

Holding company stocks hammered
Mar 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Losses range from 6% to nearly 10% in Monday trading.

IPG leads charge in holding company organic revenue for 2019
Feb 13, 2020
Oliver McAteer

McCann, FCB and MullenLowe Group all helped the strong growth, but APAC revenues slid 3%.

Amazon is 'biggest advertiser on Earth' as ad spend hits $11bn
Feb 4, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Ecommerce giant accounts for nearly 2% of global ad expenditure.

