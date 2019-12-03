influence
China’s new sponsored-post model crushes counting “likes”
Marketers in China have moved toward a new, innovative model that optimizes resources and takes advantage of performance management strategies.
Why GroupM believes the world needs another influencer platform
We asked the global lead for INCA, GroupM's recently introduced influencer-marketing offering, what it's got that competitors don't.
Instagram, fake likes and the future of influencer marketing
Time to bring the rigour of performance marketing over to the influencer space.
Are Chinese millennials bored of celebrity brand ambassadors?
Some brand ambassadorships—such as Dior’s recruitment of Angelababy and Zhao Liying—have been met with raised eyebrows from Chinese consumers.
A coming of age for KOLs
Influencer marketing in China is a crowded place. For KOLs the good news is that interest is unlikely to ebb soon. The bad news? Brands are getting wiser and more discerning.
Weibo has more influence over China’s Gen-Z consumers than WeChat
The post-95s generation is also less sensitive about price than previous generations, finds an Accenture study.
