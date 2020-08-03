indian premier league
Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian Premier League
The IPL Governing Council was reviewing sponsorship deals from Chinese companies following the border skirmish between India and China
IPL to review Vivo, other sponsorship deals after Indo-China border tension
Vivo had taken over sponsorship rights from Pepsi 2016.
Indian Premier League evolves into platform brands can't ignore
The energy and story of the IPL is now building strong momentum. Brands need to raise their game too, treating the IPL as a strategic opportunity—not just a tactical no-brainer.
Twenty3 selected to handle PR, media duties for Melbourne Stars
MELBOURNE - Sport and entertainment marketing consultancy Twenty3 Group has been appointed as the PR and media agency for cricket team the Melbourne Stars.
Increasing the scope of competitors can increase profits
More than two decades ago, I first heard the phrase ‘share of throat' in the context of Coca-Cola India's plans to introduce drinks other than carbonated beverages, thereby including all non-alcoholic drinks as competition.
Increasing the scope of competitors can increase profits
More than two decades ago, I first heard the phrase ‘share of throat' in the context of Coca-Cola India's plans to introduce drinks other than carbonated beverages, thereby including all non-alcoholic drinks as competition.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins