indian premier league

Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian Premier League
Aug 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian Premier League

The IPL Governing Council was reviewing sponsorship deals from Chinese companies following the border skirmish between India and China

IPL to review Vivo, other sponsorship deals after Indo-China border tension
Jun 22, 2020
Campaign India Team

IPL to review Vivo, other sponsorship deals after Indo-China border tension

Vivo had taken over sponsorship rights from Pepsi 2016.

Indian Premier League evolves into platform brands can't ignore
May 9, 2013
Jerry Clode

Indian Premier League evolves into platform brands can't ignore

The energy and story of the IPL is now building strong momentum. Brands need to raise their game too, treating the IPL as a strategic opportunity—not just a tactical no-brainer.

Twenty3 selected to handle PR, media duties for Melbourne Stars
Aug 23, 2011
Staff Reporters

Twenty3 selected to handle PR, media duties for Melbourne Stars

MELBOURNE - Sport and entertainment marketing consultancy Twenty3 Group has been appointed as the PR and media agency for cricket team the Melbourne Stars.

Increasing the scope of competitors can increase profits
Aug 2, 2010
Anant Rangaswami

Increasing the scope of competitors can increase profits

More than two decades ago, I first heard the phrase ‘share of throat' in the context of Coca-Cola India's plans to introduce drinks other than carbonated beverages, thereby including all non-alcoholic drinks as competition.

Increasing the scope of competitors can increase profits
Aug 2, 2010
Anant Rangaswami

Increasing the scope of competitors can increase profits

More than two decades ago, I first heard the phrase ‘share of throat' in the context of Coca-Cola India's plans to introduce drinks other than carbonated beverages, thereby including all non-alcoholic drinks as competition.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia