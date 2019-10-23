independent agency

W+K chairman lets loose on holding companies in staunch defence of independence
Oct 23, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

“I hate to be harsh, but someone else's tragedy can be our opportunity,” David Luhr said.

Independent agency network Local Planet opens in APAC
Jun 20, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Network ties up with nine independent agencies across Asia-Pacific to help clients expand across the region

Party merges US and Taiwan arms with Dot by Dot
Jan 8, 2019
David Blecken

The move sees the formation of Whatever, a creative company that aims to be unencumbered by "organisational structure".

Frucor Beverages appoints Australian agency Bulldozer for product relaunch
Nov 18, 2010
Staff Reporters

SYDNEY – Bulldozer, an independent Australian creative agency, has been appointed by Frucor Beverages to re-launch its Angostura Lemon, Lime & Bitters (LLB) drink.

