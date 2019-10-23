Search
independent agency
Oct 23, 2019
W+K chairman lets loose on holding companies in staunch defence of independence
“I hate to be harsh, but someone else's tragedy can be our opportunity,” David Luhr said.
Jun 20, 2019
Independent agency network Local Planet opens in APAC
Network ties up with nine independent agencies across Asia-Pacific to help clients expand across the region
Jan 8, 2019
Party merges US and Taiwan arms with Dot by Dot
The move sees the formation of Whatever, a creative company that aims to be unencumbered by "organisational structure".
Nov 18, 2010
Frucor Beverages appoints Australian agency Bulldozer for product relaunch
SYDNEY – Bulldozer, an independent Australian creative agency, has been appointed by Frucor Beverages to re-launch its Angostura Lemon, Lime & Bitters (LLB) drink.
