Video: AB InBev's global brand VP on pandemic learnings
The brewing giant's Richard Oppy talks with Campaign US about his takeaways over the last few months and the pandemic campaigns he's proudest of.
BBH Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer account from JWT
SHANGHAI - AB InBev handed creative duties for its Harbin Beer account to BBH last Thursday.
Starcom wins AB InBev in China from MediaCom
SHANGHAI - Anheuser-Busch InBev has picked Starcom MediaVest Group to handle media planning and buying duties in China after a review that included incumbent agency MediaCom.
Louis Cheng rejoins GroupM as managing partner
SHANGHAI - Louis Cheng has rejoined GroupM China today in the newly created position of managing partner, business management.
Y&R Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer summer campaign
SHANGHAI - Shanghai-based AB InBev has handed creative duties for its Harbin beer summer ad campaign to Y&R Shanghai, marking the agency's first beer account.
Harbin | 2010 FIFA World Cup Campaign | China
Anheuser-Busch InBev's Harbin, the official beer for the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa in China, and has launched a digital campaign across major Chinese portals.
