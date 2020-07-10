inbev

Video: AB InBev's global brand VP on pandemic learnings
Jul 10, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Video: AB InBev's global brand VP on pandemic learnings

The brewing giant's Richard Oppy talks with Campaign US about his takeaways over the last few months and the pandemic campaigns he's proudest of.

BBH Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer account from JWT
Nov 19, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BBH Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer account from JWT

SHANGHAI - AB InBev handed creative duties for its Harbin Beer account to BBH last Thursday.

Starcom wins AB InBev in China from MediaCom
Sep 30, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Starcom wins AB InBev in China from MediaCom

SHANGHAI - Anheuser-Busch InBev has picked Starcom MediaVest Group to handle media planning and buying duties in China after a review that included incumbent agency MediaCom.

Louis Cheng rejoins GroupM as managing partner
Apr 27, 2011
Benjamin Li

Louis Cheng rejoins GroupM as managing partner

SHANGHAI - Louis Cheng has rejoined GroupM China today in the newly created position of managing partner, business management.

Y&R Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer summer campaign
Jan 18, 2011
Benjamin Li

Y&R Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer summer campaign

SHANGHAI - Shanghai-based AB InBev has handed creative duties for its Harbin beer summer ad campaign to Y&R Shanghai, marking the agency's first beer account.

Harbin | 2010 FIFA World Cup Campaign | China
Dec 17, 2009

Harbin | 2010 FIFA World Cup Campaign | China

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Harbin, the official beer for the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa in China, and has launched a digital campaign across major Chinese portals.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia