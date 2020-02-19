inapp

In-app video spend more than doubles in APAC: Pubmatic
Feb 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

In-app video spend more than doubles in APAC: Pubmatic

Ad spend on in-app video is shooting up, but despite the growth of short-form video apps, long-form viewing on mobile is dominant.

Adjust bets on Southeast Asia's booming mobile market
Oct 14, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Adjust bets on Southeast Asia's booming mobile market

Fraud prevention will be a key focus for mobile measurement firm's Southeast Asia expansion plans.

What Southeast Asian marketers can learn from North America to maximise in-app programmatic
Oct 8, 2019
Vasuta Agarwal

What Southeast Asian marketers can learn from North America to maximise in-app programmatic

Lack of understanding, trust and inventory perception may be holding them back.

APAC leading globally for in-app ad growth
Aug 21, 2019
Staff Reporters

APAC leading globally for in-app ad growth

TOP OF THE CHARTS: PubMatic’s latest mobile index also highlights the rise of PMPs and how video is driving in-app media spending.

SpotX integrates IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement SDK
Jul 17, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

SpotX integrates IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement SDK

IAB Tech Lab has more than doubled certified partners using the OM SDK since December.

Mobile ad fraud: In-app less vulnerable, but vigilance needed
Jun 24, 2019
Alex Khan

Mobile ad fraud: In-app less vulnerable, but vigilance needed

Fraudsters tend to target mobile web campaigns more often, but in-app ad providers need to keep up with preventative measures.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia