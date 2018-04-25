imagination

Virtual production techniques getting better at blending digital and physical worlds
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Imagination's partnership with Epic Games uses similar film techniques to Hollywood movies, integrating objects or people on a small set with a live computer-generated backdrop.

What it's like to work on... Auto China 2018
Apr 25, 2018
Megan Gell

“One of the most ambitious things we have done at Auto China in Beijing was to create a Sky Lift that flew our guests eight metres up through the roof…”

Star Wars: A Jedi-level class in integrated marketing and immersive storytelling
Sep 23, 2015
Andrew Au

Andrew Au, managing director for Imagination Southeast Asia, contemplates the onslaught of Star Wars-themed marketing.

CASE STUDY: How Nippon Paint inspired Malaysians to give their homes a makeover
Aug 22, 2012
Sophie Chen

MALAYSIA - Nippon Paint and Naga DDB showed Malaysian homeowners how colours could bring positive effects to their daily life with an integrated campaign.

Kylie Minogue joins Sydney New Year's Eve 2012 as creative ambassador
Mar 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

SYDNEY - Imagination, agency for the Australian city of Sydney, has appointed popular singer Kylie Minogue as creative ambassador for the 2012 Sydney New Year's Eve.

Imagination launches offices in India
Jan 17, 2012
Emily Tan

MUMBAI - Experiential marketing specialists, Imagination, has launched a new office in Mumbai, and is planning to launch a second India office in Bangalore this year.

