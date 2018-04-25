imagination
Virtual production techniques getting better at blending digital and physical worlds
Imagination's partnership with Epic Games uses similar film techniques to Hollywood movies, integrating objects or people on a small set with a live computer-generated backdrop.
What it's like to work on... Auto China 2018
“One of the most ambitious things we have done at Auto China in Beijing was to create a Sky Lift that flew our guests eight metres up through the roof…”
Star Wars: A Jedi-level class in integrated marketing and immersive storytelling
Andrew Au, managing director for Imagination Southeast Asia, contemplates the onslaught of Star Wars-themed marketing.
CASE STUDY: How Nippon Paint inspired Malaysians to give their homes a makeover
MALAYSIA - Nippon Paint and Naga DDB showed Malaysian homeowners how colours could bring positive effects to their daily life with an integrated campaign.
Kylie Minogue joins Sydney New Year's Eve 2012 as creative ambassador
SYDNEY - Imagination, agency for the Australian city of Sydney, has appointed popular singer Kylie Minogue as creative ambassador for the 2012 Sydney New Year's Eve.
Imagination launches offices in India
MUMBAI - Experiential marketing specialists, Imagination, has launched a new office in Mumbai, and is planning to launch a second India office in Bangalore this year.
