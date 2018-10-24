icc
Let your cricket do the talking; brand associations will follow: Brett Lee
Jacob's Creek recently announced the former Australian cricketer as brand ambassador. We caught up with him to learn more about how he approaches deals with brands, uses social media, and more...
The genius in indigenous
More markets are integrating local indigenous culture into meetings and events beyond incentives and CSR programs.
ICC Sydney expands tech infrastructure
The centre aims to bolster its tech capabilities to cater for the changing architecture of meetings.
Madison Communications arranges VIP event for Wong Wing-Chee, big spender on Australian wine
Madison Communicatons helped Australian-based Treasury Wine Estate organize a PR and VIP dinner event to celebrate Hong Kong restaurateur and TVB host Wong Wing-Chee, who recently became the first person to own 12 bottles of Penfolds Limited Edition Ampoule Number 6, valued at US$173,000 (AUD $168,000). The event, at Dragon Seal Restaurant at ICC in Kowloon on 20 September, included guests from the Australian Consulate, TVB celebrities and wine connoisseurs.
Broadcasters line up live sports programming around Asia-Pacific
ASIA-PACIFIC - While broadcasters bid for ICC rights in Australia, SBS will be airing UEFA Euro 2012 down under. Meanwhile, Star Sports has launched a regional racquet programme, and GMA News in the Philippines will broadcast the ASEAN basketball league.
ICC appoints Phoenix Ogilvy for 2012 cricket tournament in Sri Lanka
COLOMBO - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Phoenix Ogilvy as the official marketing and communications agency for the ICC World Twenty20 World Cup tournament in Sri Lanka.
