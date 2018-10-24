Madison Communicatons helped Australian-based Treasury Wine Estate organize a PR and VIP dinner event to celebrate Hong Kong restaurateur and TVB host Wong Wing-Chee, who recently became the first person to own 12 bottles of Penfolds Limited Edition Ampoule Number 6, valued at US$173,000 (AUD $168,000). The event, at Dragon Seal Restaurant at ICC in Kowloon on 20 September, included guests from the Australian Consulate, TVB celebrities and wine connoisseurs.