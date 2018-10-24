icc

Let your cricket do the talking; brand associations will follow: Brett Lee
9 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Let your cricket do the talking; brand associations will follow: Brett Lee

Jacob's Creek recently announced the former Australian cricketer as brand ambassador. We caught up with him to learn more about how he approaches deals with brands, uses social media, and more...

The genius in indigenous
Oct 24, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

The genius in indigenous

More markets are integrating local indigenous culture into meetings and events beyond incentives and CSR programs.

ICC Sydney expands tech infrastructure
Mar 23, 2018
Staff Writer

ICC Sydney expands tech infrastructure

The centre aims to bolster its tech capabilities to cater for the changing architecture of meetings.

Madison Communications arranges VIP event for Wong Wing-Chee, big spender on Australian wine
Oct 12, 2012
Benjamin Li

Madison Communications arranges VIP event for Wong Wing-Chee, big spender on Australian wine

Madison Communicatons helped Australian-based Treasury Wine Estate organize a PR and VIP dinner event to celebrate Hong Kong restaurateur and TVB host Wong Wing-Chee, who recently became the first person to own 12 bottles of Penfolds Limited Edition Ampoule Number 6, valued at US$173,000 (AUD $168,000). The event, at Dragon Seal Restaurant at ICC in Kowloon on 20 September, included guests from the Australian Consulate, TVB celebrities and wine connoisseurs.

Broadcasters line up live sports programming around Asia-Pacific
Mar 7, 2012
Emily Tan

Broadcasters line up live sports programming around Asia-Pacific

ASIA-PACIFIC - While broadcasters bid for ICC rights in Australia, SBS will be airing UEFA Euro 2012 down under. Meanwhile, Star Sports has launched a regional racquet programme, and GMA News in the Philippines will broadcast the ASEAN basketball league.

ICC appoints Phoenix Ogilvy for 2012 cricket tournament in Sri Lanka
Jan 3, 2012
Staff Reporters

ICC appoints Phoenix Ogilvy for 2012 cricket tournament in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Phoenix Ogilvy as the official marketing and communications agency for the ICC World Twenty20 World Cup tournament in Sri Lanka.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

2 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

3 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

4 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

5 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

7 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

8 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

9 Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

10 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations