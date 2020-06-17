iab
Industry bodies revise guide to digital-ad practices
AANA, IAB and MFA's new document seeks to build trust in Australia's digital advertising ecosystem.
Not a g'day, mate: Australian digital adspend growth singed by wildfires, pandemic
For Q1, growth was just 3.8% as a traditional early year slump was accentuated by back-to-back disasters, according to IAB figures.
IAB announces 2020 co-chairs and board members
The new co-chairs will join current Southeast Asia and India CEO Miranda Dimopoulos.
Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments gathering pace says IAB
Nine of 10 respondents to an IAB Australia study say they are placing ads in streaming services, as podcasts also see significant growth.
Engine hires global commercial chief for 'transformational growth'
The news follows on the heels of the agency undergoing a mass rebrand this autumn.
Tesco and McDonald's to favour IAB Gold Standard-certified members
IAB initiative encourages members to commit to actions to improve online ad industry.
