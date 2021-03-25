IAB to review digital audience measurement currency requirements

IAB Australia has appointed Venture Consulting to conduct a review of digital audience measurement currency requirements. The review will be the basis for the standards and specifications of a tender for online measurement services which will be issued in May 2021, inviting measurement vendors to submit their services for evaluation.

At the end of this review, providers will be endorsed as the preferred suppliers for the planning, buying, and reporting of online audience measurement. With this process, IAB Australia aims to endorse new standards for online measurement aligned to the evolving needs of the industry as identified in its strategic review.

The review will consider the future needs for the whole digital market, inclusive of both large and niche publishers across text and video on browsers and apps across desktop/laptop, smartphones, tablets, and CTV. It will assess current industry requirements, how those requirements will evolve over time and point to the way forward for privacy compliant and future sustainable online audience measurement in Australia.



According to Gai Le Roy, IAB Australia’s CEO, a strong digital ratings system is vital to provide the industry with independent data for their investment decisions. “With technology and regulatory changes in progress and considering recent developments in digital industry measurement projects and global cross-media measurement initiatives driven by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), now is the right time to evaluate potential solutions from measurement vendors,” she said.