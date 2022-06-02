Australian ad industry grows 19% YOY, govt spend at the forefront

Source: The IAB Australia Online Advertising Expenditure Report is sourced from general display advertising, classifieds advertising, search and directories advertising.
More from this source:
- The most significant shift in spending was around the federal election, resulting in the Australian government being elevated to the number one advertiser category, representing 13.5% share of the general display market for the quarter, up from 3.9% in Q1 2021.
- In contrast, retail experienced the most significant decrease in share, dropping from 16.4% to 13.5% share of general display advertising.
- All general display categories recorded growth in the previous year, with video advertising increasing 24% to reach $715.1m for the quarter, infeed/native by 5% to reach $349.80m, standard display by 11% to reach $167.7m and other advertising by 69% to reach $21.5m.
- Spending on classifieds and search and directories grew quarter on quarter, increasing 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively, while general display advertising seasonally contracted by 15.1%, as it does each year.
- Search and directory spend in the quarter seized share from general display advertising as travel recovery accelerates.