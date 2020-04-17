honda

Here's how three auto brands are staying relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic
Apr 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Here's how three auto brands are staying relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic

Rolls-Royce, Volvo Cars and Honda Cars are using emotion and working directly with consumers and employees to stay connected.

Top Japanese auto brands hold lead over luxury, Asian rivals
Jun 11, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Top Japanese auto brands hold lead over luxury, Asian rivals

Toyota still outpaces German luxury car brands, while Honda and Yamaha are top in motorcycles. But Indian and Chinese auto brands are edging up.

The category killers: Top brands in food, cars, luxury, streaming
Jun 12, 2018
Faaez Samadi

The category killers: Top brands in food, cars, luxury, streaming

Nestlé and Chanel are among the brands dominating in their categories this year.

B2B brand transition proves tough for Canon and Panasonic: Interbrand
Sep 26, 2017
David Blecken

B2B brand transition proves tough for Canon and Panasonic: Interbrand

A global study by the branding specialist shows the hardware giants struggling, but Japanese carmakers give cause for optimism.

Honda trades in CEO for younger model
May 4, 2015
Staff Reporters

Honda trades in CEO for younger model

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: The challenges are plenty, but can a new, low-profile CEO help restore Honda’s former glory?

Leo Burnett creates a dreamy TVC for a new Honda
Feb 6, 2015
Matthew Miller

Leo Burnett creates a dreamy TVC for a new Honda

AUSTRALIA - Time cops and a talking dog feature in a surreal but compelling TVC by Leo Burnett for the launch of Honda's new HR-V model.

