Holding company revenue rankings: 2019
Apr 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

Holding company revenue rankings: 2019

MEMBERS ONLY: Following our Agency Report Card feature for 2019, we present R3's ranking of holding companies by full-year APAC revenue.

Publicis posts 2.3% decline in organic growth in 2019
Feb 6, 2020
Claire Beale

Publicis posts 2.3% decline in organic growth in 2019

Asia-Pacific managed a slight gain, while global Groupe net revenue was up 9.3%.

Are Publicis' problems reflective of a wider market malaise?
Oct 17, 2019
Ben Bold

Are Publicis' problems reflective of a wider market malaise?

Publicis' poor results and the market's reaction raise questions over the broader ad industry.

'Big six' dinosaurs are at a crossroads in the fight for survival
Aug 5, 2019
Iain Jacob

'Big six' dinosaurs are at a crossroads in the fight for survival

New entrants and investors show there is huge opportunity, but only for those willing to change.

Agency Report Card 2017: Holding companies ranked by revenue
Mar 26, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2017: Holding companies ranked by revenue

As part of our Agency Report Card feature for 2017, we present R3's ranking of holding companies by full-year APAC revenue.

Advertising's 'big short'
Mar 23, 2018
Barry Lustig

Advertising's 'big short'

As the climate change deniers of the marketing world, agency holding groups now have big bets stacked against them. They will survive and even prosper if they face up to reality and learn to evolve.

