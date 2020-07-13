holding companies
Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns
Credit Suisse report says industry will grow by 1% after pandemic.
Holding company revenue rankings: 2019
MEMBERS ONLY: Following our Agency Report Card feature for 2019, we present R3's ranking of holding companies by full-year APAC revenue.
Global markets rout continues to pound holding companies
Global recession fears over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to crush markets worldwide as Dentsu and Hakuhodo shares continue to fall in Tokyo trading on Friday.
4 solutions for struggling agencies and holding companies
"Surely this isn't rocket science."
Holding company acquires, then ruins, an independent
A satirical allegory about a lemonade entrepreneur who sells out to a mega-corporation is perhaps a bit too close to the truth.
P&G not interested in marrying into one ad holding company
Unlike rival Unilever, the FMCG giant will continue to have relationships directly with agencies.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins