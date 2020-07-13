holding companies

Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns
Jul 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns

Credit Suisse report says industry will grow by 1% after pandemic.

Holding company revenue rankings: 2019
Apr 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

Holding company revenue rankings: 2019

MEMBERS ONLY: Following our Agency Report Card feature for 2019, we present R3's ranking of holding companies by full-year APAC revenue.

Global markets rout continues to pound holding companies
Mar 13, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Global markets rout continues to pound holding companies

Global recession fears over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to crush markets worldwide as Dentsu and Hakuhodo shares continue to fall in Tokyo trading on Friday.

4 solutions for struggling agencies and holding companies
Nov 12, 2019
Pat Lafferty

4 solutions for struggling agencies and holding companies

"Surely this isn't rocket science."

Holding company acquires, then ruins, an independent
Nov 1, 2019
Ad Nut

Holding company acquires, then ruins, an independent

A satirical allegory about a lemonade entrepreneur who sells out to a mega-corporation is perhaps a bit too close to the truth.

P&G not interested in marrying into one ad holding company
Jul 26, 2019
Ben Bold

P&G not interested in marrying into one ad holding company

Unlike rival Unilever, the FMCG giant will continue to have relationships directly with agencies.

