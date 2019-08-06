hm

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy
20 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

A great many brands find themselves facing consumer ire and losing their celebrity endorsers in China as a boycott that began with H&M continues to spiral.

H&M becomes the latest brand involved — unwillingly — in Hong Kong protests
Aug 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

H&M becomes the latest brand involved — unwillingly — in Hong Kong protests

Some Chinese mainland Weibo users are calling for a boycott on the brand after it closed a store on the day of the city's general strike.

China's Top 100 Brands: Chanel the most wanted—again
Jun 17, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China's Top 100 Brands: Chanel the most wanted—again

The luxury company plays by its own distinct rules when it comes to marketing. Elsewhere in China's Top 100 Brands chart, Apple slips a few spots, while Uber plummets down the list.

Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot
Jun 11, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot

Large brands maintain their dominance across all our retail subcategories, but fashion continues to be a battleground, with the likes of Penshoppe and Muji making waves.

Asia-Pacific consumers see Zara as a luxury brand
Jun 11, 2019
David Blecken

Asia-Pacific consumers see Zara as a luxury brand

The brand is apparently seen as a cut above its direct competitors, although Uniqlo has done a much better job of building designer-appeal into fast fashion.

Fast fashion brands wearing it well with consumers
Jun 4, 2018
Olivia Parker

Fast fashion brands wearing it well with consumers

Relevant, reactive, iconic: big high street fashion names have found ways to integrate themselves into consumers' hearts and wardrobes, even as tastes shift towards more premium brands.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

3 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

4 Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

5 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

6 After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

7 Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

8 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons