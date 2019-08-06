hm
Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy
A great many brands find themselves facing consumer ire and losing their celebrity endorsers in China as a boycott that began with H&M continues to spiral.
H&M becomes the latest brand involved — unwillingly — in Hong Kong protests
Some Chinese mainland Weibo users are calling for a boycott on the brand after it closed a store on the day of the city's general strike.
China's Top 100 Brands: Chanel the most wanted—again
The luxury company plays by its own distinct rules when it comes to marketing. Elsewhere in China's Top 100 Brands chart, Apple slips a few spots, while Uber plummets down the list.
Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot
Large brands maintain their dominance across all our retail subcategories, but fashion continues to be a battleground, with the likes of Penshoppe and Muji making waves.
Asia-Pacific consumers see Zara as a luxury brand
The brand is apparently seen as a cut above its direct competitors, although Uniqlo has done a much better job of building designer-appeal into fast fashion.
Fast fashion brands wearing it well with consumers
Relevant, reactive, iconic: big high street fashion names have found ways to integrate themselves into consumers' hearts and wardrobes, even as tastes shift towards more premium brands.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins