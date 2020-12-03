header bidding
Myth busting: Header bidding
Header bidding, and the wrapper solutions offered by sell-side platforms (SSPs) can be difficult concepts to get your head around. The technology itself is complex, and this complexity is further compounded by countless myths about what works and what doesn’t. So like ad tech’s answer to Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston, PubMatic’s customer success manager, GCK, Jatin Magnani goes myth busting…
Campaign Crash Course: What is header bidding?
Whether you're hoping to build your knowledge of digital advertising or you already work in programmatic and you're too embarrassed to admit you don't know how it works—let's clear the air on what exactly header bidding is and how it differs from the traditional programmatic process.
Rubicon Project introduces prebid as a service
Demand Manager makes it easy for large publishers to deploy, configure, and optimise Prebid-based header bidding, according to the company.
4 must-grasp programmatic trends for APAC buyers and sellers
Here's what players in the APAC ecosystem need to know about first- and second-price auctions, the nuances of header bidding, changes in video advertising, and the impact of programmatic-guaranteed.
The future of header bidding lies in transparency
How is header bidding evolving as a catalyst for programmatic growth, and what does the future hold for this beneficial technology?
Use of mobile-web header bidding rises 1,395% in APAC: PubMatic
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The APAC region now represents roughly a third of global volume, according to the latest figures from PubMatic.
