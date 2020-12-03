header bidding

Campaign Crash Course: What is header bidding?
Dec 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What is header bidding?

Whether you're hoping to build your knowledge of digital advertising or you already work in programmatic and you're too embarrassed to admit you don't know how it works—let's clear the air on what exactly header bidding is and how it differs from the traditional programmatic process.

Rubicon Project introduces prebid as a service
May 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

Rubicon Project introduces prebid as a service

Demand Manager makes it easy for large publishers to deploy, configure, and optimise Prebid-based header bidding, according to the company.

4 must-grasp programmatic trends for APAC buyers and sellers
Aug 9, 2018
IAB Singapore

4 must-grasp programmatic trends for APAC buyers and sellers

Here's what players in the APAC ecosystem need to know about first- and second-price auctions, the nuances of header bidding, changes in video advertising, and the impact of programmatic-guaranteed.

The future of header bidding lies in transparency
Jun 14, 2018
Keisuke Meguro

The future of header bidding lies in transparency

How is header bidding evolving as a catalyst for programmatic growth, and what does the future hold for this beneficial technology?

Use of mobile-web header bidding rises 1,395% in APAC: PubMatic
May 24, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Use of mobile-web header bidding rises 1,395% in APAC: PubMatic

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The APAC region now represents roughly a third of global volume, according to the latest figures from PubMatic.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

3 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

4 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

5 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

6 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

7 Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

8 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

The biggest brand fails of 2020

9 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

10 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders