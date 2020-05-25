hari raya

Indonesia telcos lead YouTube's list of the year's top 10 Ramadan videos
May 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

IM3 Ooredoo, Telkomsel, Grab and Vivo struck chords with stories about—and made during—COVID-19 isolation.

Heinz ABC to Indonesia: Stay at home and cook
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

Ramadan-themed ad positions the company's factory workers as heroes ensuring everyone will have plenty of foodstuffs while they remain in isolation.

UEM Sunrise to crowdsource its Raya film this year
May 21, 2020
Ad Nut

The Malaysian property developer's effort, together with Reprise Digital, includes animated stickers, cash prizes, and a promise to stitch together the "longest family photo".

Let's watch this year's Hari Raya and Ramadan videos
Jun 5, 2019
Ad Nut

See festive efforts from Petronas, TNB, Astro, Watsons, Touch'n'Go, Plus Highways, CIMB, Jakel Textiles, RHB, McDonald's, P&G and BMW.

In CIMB film for Aidilfitri, forgiveness is not just for kids
Jun 3, 2019
Ad Nut

The Malaysian bank and Ogilvy invert the traditional custom with a story about a mother begging forgiveness.

RHB offers up a simple story about a heroic teacher
May 28, 2019
Ad Nut

For Hari Raya, the bank brand and FCB Kuala Lumpur present a true story about a reticent student and the teacher determined to reach him.

