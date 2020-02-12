hallyu

What Parasite's Oscar win means for Korean culture
Feb 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

SOUNDING BOARD: We ask the industry how the success of 'Parasite' will affect brand appetite for Korean content.

The ‘Hallyu Wave’: How Korean culture spread across the world
Oct 15, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

Government support for creative industries, and marketing, created new cultural perceptions.

Hallyu-inspired events are all the rage in South Korea
Sep 4, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Korea Tourism Organization uses its cultural influence to draw in events.

