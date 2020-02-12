Search
Feb 12, 2020
What Parasite's Oscar win means for Korean culture
SOUNDING BOARD: We ask the industry how the success of 'Parasite' will affect brand appetite for Korean content.
Oct 15, 2018
The ‘Hallyu Wave’: How Korean culture spread across the world
Government support for creative industries, and marketing, created new cultural perceptions.
Sep 4, 2018
Hallyu-inspired events are all the rage in South Korea
Korea Tourism Organization uses its cultural influence to draw in events.
