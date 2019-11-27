growthops

Time to reimagine talent retention
1 day ago
Chee Hung Goon

Time to reimagine talent retention

The CEO of GrowthOps Asia has a few tips on how marketing and tech agencies can sustain hybrid working while also ensuring that creativity is retained.

Drink more SugarFizz! (Or maybe don't)
Nov 27, 2019
Ad Nut

Drink more SugarFizz! (Or maybe don't)

A soda alternative called Remedy seeks to distinguish itself by subverting soda-ad conventions, in a fun campaign by AJF GrowthOps.

Trimantium GrowthOps acquires APD
Aug 8, 2018
Matthew Miller

Trimantium GrowthOps acquires APD

The merged company will provide "non-overlapping and complementary" services and have a higher profile across Asia.

