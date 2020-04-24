groupe
Publicis Groupe promotes Justin Billingsley to global chief marketing officer
He takes on newly created post in addition to his responsibilities as chairman of Publicis Emil and Publicis One Touch.
Publicis Groupe suspends financial guidance
First quarter revenue will be published April 23rd before the market opens.
Arthur Sadoun: 'There will be no consolidation of agency brands'
'The last 12 months have been a tough fight for transformation, but without a doubt a necessary one,' holding company chief said.
Publicis Groupe names new China CEO of media and digital
Cary Huang previously led the Chinese operations of Kinetic, GroupM OOH and IPG Mediabrands.
Publicis Groupe hires Philippines CEO
Ken Lingan arrives from Google.
Publicis Groupe expands country model to eight key markets
Publicis Groupe has expanded its "country model" to eight key global markets and APAC chief Loris Nold will now oversee the Middle East and Africa as well as Asia-Pacific.
