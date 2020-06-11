government

When reality about kids' online activity comes knocking
Jun 11, 2020
Ad Nut

Adult performers, bullied kids, and sexual predators pay visits to surprised parents and caregivers in a smart New Zealand government campaign.

People around the world lack faith in governments amid crisis, McCann finds
Mar 27, 2020
Michael Heusner

The report finds that a lack of trust in government is a global issue.

Australia launches probe into adtech supply chain
Feb 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

This investigation will further assess the transparency of digital platforms.

Singapore is Netflix's most censored market
Feb 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singapore accounts for the highest proportion of government-mandated content removals since Netflix launched. See which films and shows have been pulled.

Starcom wins $80m Singapore government-wide media account
Oct 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

New structure following six-agency pitch will see the Publicis agency handling strategy, planning and buying for the government.

Brands suspend Vietnam YouTube ads due to government probe
Mar 7, 2017
Faaez Samadi

YouTube has responded to a Vietnamese government investigation and news of big-name brands halting advertising activity on the platform.

