Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super Bowl spot
The McCann Worldgroup ad also features comedians Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson.
Cadillac puts America first in China campaign
Launch ad for CT6 model by Leo Burnett Shanghai places focus on US heritage and technology.
Hootsuite appoints Rich Meiklejohn as GM for APAC
APAC veteran charged with driving growth and expansion.
Carat hires Mediabrands' Gilad Coppersmith to head international GM account
SINGAPORE - Dentsu-Aegis Network's Carat has appointed Gilad Coppersmith as international client president for General Motors (GM) international operations heading the team from Singapore across Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.
Jeff Ma leaves TBWA for Tsingtao beer
SHANGHAI - Jeff Ma, former chief marketing officer of TBWA Greater China, has joined Tsingtao Beer as the deputy GM of brand management.
Martin Lever to replace Thierry Halbroth as Cathay ECD at McCann
HONG KONG – Thierry Halbroth, global ECD for McCann Worldgroup’s Cathay Pacific Central Team, is to relocate to Thailand to oversee creative work for the agency’s Chevrolet business.
