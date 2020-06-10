getty images

Brands face tough race to adequately represent Asian cultures: Getty Images research
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Brands face tough race to adequately represent Asian cultures: Getty Images research

For 84% of APAC consumers, seeing people of diverse backgrounds isn’t enough. They expect companies to do a better job of capturing people’s true lifestyles and cultures.

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
May 21, 2019
Olivia Parker

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?

Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.

Getty Images: Picture trends vary with country economics
Apr 17, 2018
Olivia Parker

Getty Images: Picture trends vary with country economics

As Getty presents its three creative trends for 2018 to a Hong Kong audience, senior creative director Masaaki Kobayashi discusses their relevance in Asia.

Google inks partnership with Getty Images, implements copyright disclaimers
Feb 11, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Google inks partnership with Getty Images, implements copyright disclaimers

Google has agreed to a partnership that will bind it to behave responsibly towards content creators.

'Masculinity undone' and 'conceptual realism': Getty Images' visual trends
Jan 17, 2018
Yasmin Arrigo

'Masculinity undone' and 'conceptual realism': Getty Images' visual trends

Multiculturalism, LGBTQ representation and mental health awareness are the global search terms posting the sharpest increases from brand and agency customers of Getty Images.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia