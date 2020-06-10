getty images
Brands face tough race to adequately represent Asian cultures: Getty Images research
For 84% of APAC consumers, seeing people of diverse backgrounds isn’t enough. They expect companies to do a better job of capturing people’s true lifestyles and cultures.
Getty Images: search spikes for ‘panic buying’, 'coronavirus' and ‘flatten the curve’
Sign up for Getty Images' upcoming webinar to glean insights into visual strategies in the financial services sector during COVID-19.
Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.
Getty Images: Picture trends vary with country economics
As Getty presents its three creative trends for 2018 to a Hong Kong audience, senior creative director Masaaki Kobayashi discusses their relevance in Asia.
Google inks partnership with Getty Images, implements copyright disclaimers
Google has agreed to a partnership that will bind it to behave responsibly towards content creators.
'Masculinity undone' and 'conceptual realism': Getty Images' visual trends
Multiculturalism, LGBTQ representation and mental health awareness are the global search terms posting the sharpest increases from brand and agency customers of Getty Images.
