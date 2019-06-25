Search
george p johnson
2 days ago
The fire-forged evolution of experience marketing
The chief executive, Asia-Pacific, for Project Worldwide, lists three key trends that will define the return to live events.
Jun 25, 2019
GPJ opens office in Auckland
The experiential agency has appointed a native Kiwi, Tomaz Kljakovic, as NZ country manager.
May 14, 2019
George P. Johnson Australia appoints creative director
New hire Emma Gill has 10 years of global brand experience including seven years in London-based experiential agency TRO.
Mar 19, 2019
EMA winners: Best Live Event
A virtual character served as host of a 10th anniversary concert through live-motion capture hologram.
Dec 21, 2018
Dungeon & Fighters comes to life on Shanghai stage
George P. Johnson took on the challenging task of producing a 3D hologram concert.
Dec 5, 2018
Are event budgets shrinking?
What goes up but never comes down? Venue costs and overheads that are eating into event budgets, apparently.
