george p johnson

The fire-forged evolution of experience marketing
2 days ago
Ben Taylor

The fire-forged evolution of experience marketing

The chief executive, Asia-Pacific, for Project Worldwide, lists three key trends that will define the return to live events.

GPJ opens office in Auckland
Jun 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

GPJ opens office in Auckland

The experiential agency has appointed a native Kiwi, Tomaz Kljakovic, as NZ country manager.

George P. Johnson Australia appoints creative director
May 14, 2019
Staff Writer

George P. Johnson Australia appoints creative director

New hire Emma Gill has 10 years of global brand experience including seven years in London-based experiential agency TRO.

EMA winners: Best Live Event
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

EMA winners: Best Live Event

A virtual character served as host of a 10th anniversary concert through live-motion capture hologram.

Dungeon & Fighters comes to life on Shanghai stage
Dec 21, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Dungeon & Fighters comes to life on Shanghai stage

George P. Johnson took on the challenging task of producing a 3D hologram concert.

Are event budgets shrinking?
Dec 5, 2018
Rick Boost

Are event budgets shrinking?

What goes up but never comes down? Venue costs and overheads that are eating into event budgets, apparently.

