geometry
Jun 4, 2020
Geometry Global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow on 'creative commerce' and agency's reset
"The recognition that commerce is the center of gravity for marketing and media should push us all into new territory."
Feb 19, 2020
Geometry promotes from within for HK and Taiwan leader
Harry Bailey, formerly MD in Taiwan, takes reins of both markets as CEO.
Feb 10, 2020
Geometry names Roy Armale first global innovation chief
Armale will help the agency better implement its use of technology and tools around the world.
Jan 6, 2020
Former Edelman APAC CEO takes reins at Geometry
Jesse Lin takes over from Diana Cawley.
Oct 2, 2019
Geometry's Jon Hamm steps down as global creative chief
The WPP shop plans to announce new creative leadership soon.
Sep 13, 2019
KFC wants to plan your wedding
A new campaign from Ogilvy Sydney is giving Aussie couples the chance to ‘put a wing on it’.
