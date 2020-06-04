geometry

Geometry Global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow on 'creative commerce' and agency's reset
Jun 4, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Geometry Global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow on 'creative commerce' and agency's reset

"The recognition that commerce is the center of gravity for marketing and media should push us all into new territory."

Geometry promotes from within for HK and Taiwan leader
Feb 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Geometry promotes from within for HK and Taiwan leader

Harry Bailey, formerly MD in Taiwan, takes reins of both markets as CEO.

Geometry names Roy Armale first global innovation chief
Feb 10, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Geometry names Roy Armale first global innovation chief

Armale will help the agency better implement its use of technology and tools around the world.

Former Edelman APAC CEO takes reins at Geometry
Jan 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Former Edelman APAC CEO takes reins at Geometry

Jesse Lin takes over from Diana Cawley.

Geometry's Jon Hamm steps down as global creative chief
Oct 2, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Geometry's Jon Hamm steps down as global creative chief

The WPP shop plans to announce new creative leadership soon.

KFC wants to plan your wedding
Sep 13, 2019
Ad Nut

KFC wants to plan your wedding

A new campaign from Ogilvy Sydney is giving Aussie couples the chance to ‘put a wing on it’.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia