John Hegarty invests in freelance matchmaking service Genie
5 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

BBH co-founder says AI interface that matches briefs to creatives is "the answer" to the ad industry's need to "access the growing freelance workforce with speed and effectiveness".

'Fitting in is for basic bitches': Vice's new APAC creative leader
Jul 9, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Vice Media hires drag queen Genie to lead creative in Asia-Pacific.

Alibaba turns its Genie into a cat that reads bedtime stories
Mar 23, 2018
Matthew Miller

AI-enabled virtual creature can also read from medicine packages.

