genie
5 hours ago
John Hegarty invests in freelance matchmaking service Genie
BBH co-founder says AI interface that matches briefs to creatives is "the answer" to the ad industry's need to "access the growing freelance workforce with speed and effectiveness".
Jul 9, 2019
'Fitting in is for basic bitches': Vice's new APAC creative leader
Vice Media hires drag queen Genie to lead creative in Asia-Pacific.
Mar 23, 2018
Alibaba turns its Genie into a cat that reads bedtime stories
AI-enabled virtual creature can also read from medicine packages.
