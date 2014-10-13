ge

General Electric unveils brand names as it plans split to three new future companies
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

REBRANDING EXERCISES: They all retain 'GE' in their title and keep the company monogram as their logos.

Images of GE's #badassmachines
Oct 13, 2014

Images from a GE content campaign in partnership with BBDO Singapore and Kult Magazine. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for details.

GE engages artists to showcase '#badassmachines'
Oct 13, 2014
Matthew Miller

SINGAPORE - In partnership with Kult Magazine and BBDO Singapore, GE has turned to a group of artists for a content campaign that attempts to communicate the "power and wonder" of the company's products to a mainstream audience.

From geek to chic? General Electric accelerates B2B2C strategy in China
Mar 20, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI – General Electric knows that business decision-makers are not emotionless geeks, so the company doesn't treat them that way in its marketing. In fact, as the company's China marketing lead explains in this exclusive interview, B2B does not mean 'boring to boring', and GE is taking its B2B2C approach even further.

General Electric picks MEC for international markets, retains OMD in North America
Aug 5, 2013
Benjamin Li

GLOBAL - A source within GE has confirmed reports that GE has selected MEC to handle its media business in its various international markets while retaining OMD as its media agency in North America.

Media agency heads gather in Hong Kong for final GE pitch presentations
Jul 10, 2013
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG - Media agency leaders from around the region and the world have gathered here for the final leg of General Electric's (GE) global media review.

