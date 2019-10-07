gay
Sprite mixes it up in China with 'alternative' couples... maybe.
Ad for new baijiu-flavoured drinks featuring a male couple reads, “People say we can’t, but I say no! Maybe!”
Gay Games bid must navigate Asian cultural divides
Douglas White talks about the Hong Kong Gay Games bid, LGBT representation and managing communications across markets with widely divergent attitudes.
A gay adman reacts to Taiwan's same-sex marriage ruling
A creative director at Leo Burnett Hong Kong, who happens to be gay, reacts to Taiwan's legalisation of same-sex marriage.
Love, acceptance, equality and public relations
The most significant change of the last decade? The answer is an easy one, and one that smart brands are embracing, writes Ana Ysabel R. Ongpin of Campaigns & Grey Public Relations.
Anchor milk also 'comes out' after Tim Cook
SHANGHAI - When Apple CEO Tim Cook publicly came out at the end of October, saying he was “proud to be gay”, the buzz on China's social media platforms was overwhelming, and Anchor milk (安佳牛奶) jumped on the hot topic.
Will a gay magazine survive in Singapore?
SINGAPORE - Element, the yet-to-launch gay magazine in Singapore is causing a stir, given that homosexuality is still technically illegal in the Southeast Asian city-state. However, Hirokazu Mizuhara, the founder of the magazine, believes “there is a need for us to be here”.
