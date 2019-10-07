gay

Sprite mixes it up in China with 'alternative' couples... maybe.
Oct 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Sprite mixes it up in China with 'alternative' couples... maybe.

Ad for new baijiu-flavoured drinks featuring a male couple reads, “People say we can’t, but I say no! Maybe!”

Gay Games bid must navigate Asian cultural divides
Jun 14, 2017
Matthew Miller

Gay Games bid must navigate Asian cultural divides

Douglas White talks about the Hong Kong Gay Games bid, LGBT representation and managing communications across markets with widely divergent attitudes.

A gay adman reacts to Taiwan's same-sex marriage ruling
May 29, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

A gay adman reacts to Taiwan's same-sex marriage ruling

A creative director at Leo Burnett Hong Kong, who happens to be gay, reacts to Taiwan's legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Love, acceptance, equality and public relations
Mar 9, 2017
Ana Ysabel R. Ongpin

Love, acceptance, equality and public relations

The most significant change of the last decade? The answer is an easy one, and one that smart brands are embracing, writes Ana Ysabel R. Ongpin of Campaigns & Grey Public Relations.

Anchor milk also 'comes out' after Tim Cook
Nov 5, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Anchor milk also 'comes out' after Tim Cook

SHANGHAI - When Apple CEO Tim Cook publicly came out at the end of October, saying he was “proud to be gay”, the buzz on China's social media platforms was overwhelming, and Anchor milk (安佳牛奶) jumped on the hot topic.

Will a gay magazine survive in Singapore?
Apr 3, 2013
Sophie Chen

Will a gay magazine survive in Singapore?

SINGAPORE - Element, the yet-to-launch gay magazine in Singapore is causing a stir, given that homosexuality is still technically illegal in the Southeast Asian city-state. However, Hirokazu Mizuhara, the founder of the magazine, believes “there is a need for us to be here”.

