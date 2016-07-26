gamification

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product
17 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Beauty giant launches the 'ANRcade' campaign for its Advanced Night Repair product in Korea, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand today, and China in November.

Why Reebonz is going big on gamification
Jul 26, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Having recently completed the online retailer's sixth gamification campaign, Reebonz global CMO Jan-Paul Jeffrey explains why the tactic is a key part of his marketing mix.

Ksubaka’s mission to disrupt the in-store marketing game
Sep 8, 2015
Gabey Goh

Is there a better way to market to consumers in-store? Media startup Ksubaka thinks so. Its CEO Julian Corbett explains.

CASE STUDY: Caltex gets brand lift in SEA via game-in-video campaign
May 7, 2015
Staff Reporters

The petrol company worked with TubeMogul, MEC and Y&R to significantly improve recognition for its Techron brand using an in-video game experience and programmatic audience targeting across six Southeast Asia markets.

Gamification, not gaming
Mar 28, 2014
Thorsten Nolte

Even simple reward mechanisms can tap into the psychological rewards that make games so addictive.

Gamification: Beyond the buzzword
Jan 24, 2014
Mark Holden

CEOs should think like computer-game designers to mould their companies for higher productivity.

