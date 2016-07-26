gamification
Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product
Beauty giant launches the 'ANRcade' campaign for its Advanced Night Repair product in Korea, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand today, and China in November.
Why Reebonz is going big on gamification
Having recently completed the online retailer's sixth gamification campaign, Reebonz global CMO Jan-Paul Jeffrey explains why the tactic is a key part of his marketing mix.
Ksubaka’s mission to disrupt the in-store marketing game
Is there a better way to market to consumers in-store? Media startup Ksubaka thinks so. Its CEO Julian Corbett explains.
CASE STUDY: Caltex gets brand lift in SEA via game-in-video campaign
The petrol company worked with TubeMogul, MEC and Y&R to significantly improve recognition for its Techron brand using an in-video game experience and programmatic audience targeting across six Southeast Asia markets.
Gamification, not gaming
Even simple reward mechanisms can tap into the psychological rewards that make games so addictive.
Gamification: Beyond the buzzword
CEOs should think like computer-game designers to mould their companies for higher productivity.
