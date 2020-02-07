game
Plague Inc game goes viral amid coronavirus outbreak
The surge of downloads during the novel coronavirus outbreak has prompted the game's developers to remind users that it is "a game and not a scientific model".
Gaming therapy for autistic kids, one dragon at a time
Mcgarrybowen Greater China adapts Dungeons & Dragons rules for a therapeutic game three years in the making.
Get in the game: Connecting with Asia Pacific’s gamers
Some marketers are still like noobs when it comes to reaching APAC gamers. Time to level up.
Video game monsters swarm China in this iPhone X ad
It's a GG for Apple in this MOBA-inspired creature feature.
Game on for State Street Global Advisors
SINGAPORE - State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is hoping an online game will entice investors in Singapore to invest in US equities and broaden its reach in the local retail investment market.
DBS highlights ‘game changers’ in content-driven branding campaign
HONG KONG – To further branding efforts, DBS bank is launching a series of video interviews with innovators and entrepreneurs on its digital and social media platforms with the aim of arousing interest in industry insights that tie back to the brand.
